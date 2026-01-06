OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,340 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,182,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,992,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,824,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,974,000 after buying an additional 1,011,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 686.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 996,366 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SPEM stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

