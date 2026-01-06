Southern Company (The) $SO Holdings Decreased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,904,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,725,187,000 after buying an additional 1,694,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,006,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,494,000 after purchasing an additional 241,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9,099.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,421,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after buying an additional 4,373,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

Southern Trading Down 0.3%

Southern stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 15.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Southern’s payout ratio is 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.