OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,916,000 after buying an additional 2,953,342 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,405,000 after buying an additional 2,617,925 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,666,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,404,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

