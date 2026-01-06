10,351 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 579,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,853,000 after buying an additional 248,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,576,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,138 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,544,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,531,000 after acquiring an additional 388,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.02 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3569 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.