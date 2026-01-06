OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 44,714 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,714 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,402,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

