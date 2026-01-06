SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,293 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 92,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

