2,588 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Acquired by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,588 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,707 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,708 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,046,000 after purchasing an additional 258,491 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. UBS Group set a $340.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $357.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.18.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $254.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 798,179 shares of company stock valued at $238,493,645. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded Coinbase to a bullish stance, calling COIN a “best?in?class” play for crypto infrastructure and highlighting a shift from trading to recurring infrastructure revenue; that upgrade helped push the stock higher as investors re-rate growth prospects. Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Goldman Sachs upgraded Coinbase to a bullish stance, calling COIN a “best?in?class” play for crypto infrastructure and highlighting a shift from trading to recurring infrastructure revenue; that upgrade helped push the stock higher as investors re-rate growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin’s rally (highest in 3+ weeks) boosted trading-volume expectations for exchanges; CNBC noted Coinbase as one of the S&P’s top performers, a short-term tailwind for fee revenue and sentiment. CNBC Report

Bitcoin’s rally (highest in 3+ weeks) boosted trading-volume expectations for exchanges; CNBC noted Coinbase as one of the S&P’s top performers, a short-term tailwind for fee revenue and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase outlined aggressive 2026 priorities to integrate crypto, equities, payments and on?chain tools into a single financial app — a strategic pivot toward diversified, higher?margin products that analysts see as supporting a higher long?term valuation. 2026 Strategy

Coinbase outlined aggressive 2026 priorities to integrate crypto, equities, payments and on?chain tools into a single financial app — a strategic pivot toward diversified, higher?margin products that analysts see as supporting a higher long?term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase executives are publicly engaging on policy (CLARITY Act timeline, and warnings about banning stablecoin rewards), signaling active regulatory lobbying; this reduces legislative uncertainty over time but has uncertain short?term effects. Policy Comments

Coinbase executives are publicly engaging on policy (CLARITY Act timeline, and warnings about banning stablecoin rewards), signaling active regulatory lobbying; this reduces legislative uncertainty over time but has uncertain short?term effects. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase expanded a credit relationship with miner Hut 8 (supporting miner liquidity), reflecting business ecosystem activity but likely immaterial to Coinbase’s core revenue dynamics. Hut 8 Credit Facility

Coinbase expanded a credit relationship with miner Hut 8 (supporting miner liquidity), reflecting business ecosystem activity but likely immaterial to Coinbase’s core revenue dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase paused peso?to?USDC on/off?ramps and local fiat rails in Argentina, citing a review of local operations; this reduces near?term revenue and highlights execution/regulatory risks in emerging markets. Multiple outlets report the pause and an end to peso?USDC trading as of Jan. 31, 2026. Argentina Fiat Pause

Coinbase paused peso?to?USDC on/off?ramps and local fiat rails in Argentina, citing a review of local operations; this reduces near?term revenue and highlights execution/regulatory risks in emerging markets. Multiple outlets report the pause and an end to peso?USDC trading as of Jan. 31, 2026. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong’s biotech venture NewLimit is publicly pursuing lifespan?extension research; investors may view the CEO’s time and attention on a non?core startup as a governance/distraction risk, which can weigh on sentiment even if not directly material to Coinbase’s business. CEO Biotech News

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.