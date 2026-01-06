Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 955,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 386,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

