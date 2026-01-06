VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR Holdings Boosted by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,991,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

