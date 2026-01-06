Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $233.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $222.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $211.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.20.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 10.18%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,452,000 after buying an additional 176,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,130,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,357,000 after purchasing an additional 370,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,016,000 after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.