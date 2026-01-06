KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Raised to $32.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of KALV opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $791.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.14.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $120,423.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,825.20. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piekos sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $60,134.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,529 shares in the company, valued at $141,615.05. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,329 shares of company stock worth $437,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small?molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

