Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $41.13 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $41,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.
