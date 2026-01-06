AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $133.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

ATR opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This represents a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 97.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,759,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,769,000 after purchasing an additional 233,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 183.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

