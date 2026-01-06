Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,601 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,023,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,954 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 520,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

