Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $52.77 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $632.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.82 and its 200 day moving average is $603.76. The stock has a market cap of $828.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $636.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

