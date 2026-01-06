iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Greenleaf Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,260,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $147,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,082,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 457,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13,300.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,732,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,673 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

IJH opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.