AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.330–0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $312.0 million-$314.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.1 million.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 4.3%

ANGO stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.47. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $118,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,380.57. This represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 882,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,198.35. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,890 shares of company stock worth $239,532. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AngioDynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

