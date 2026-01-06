Greenleaf Trust Sells 21,890 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Croban boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Croban now owns 44,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $98.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

