Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,056 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

