CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Acquired Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO). In a filing disclosed on January 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CocaCola stock on December 15th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/9/2025.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

