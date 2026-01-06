iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,139 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.