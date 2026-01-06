Greenleaf Trust Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

