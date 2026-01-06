SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

