Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Holdings Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.44.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,007. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,668. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $131.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

