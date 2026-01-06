Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $298.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the sale, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,363.84. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.