Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETV opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to manage the tax consequences of fund distributions. The fund employs a buy-write, or covered call, strategy on a portfolio of primarily large-cap U.S. equities to generate option premium income and to potentially enhance overall total returns. Equity holdings are selected based on fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on high-quality issuers across various sectors.

In constructing its portfolio, ETV integrates a systematic options overlay designed to capture premiums from writing call options on the underlying stock positions.

