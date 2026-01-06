PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 135.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $396.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.61.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Since its formation in 2006, PennantPark has focused on providing customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm’s investment advisory services are provided by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, which sources and structures transactions tailored to the unique needs of its portfolio companies.

The company’s core strategy centers on debt and equity investments in U.S.-based businesses, typically those with annual revenues between $10 million and $200 million.

