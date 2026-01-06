Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 694,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 516,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CJR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$232.09 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. On average, analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

