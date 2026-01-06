Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,212 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 57,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

