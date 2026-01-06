Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic Outlook of SEI Q1 Earnings

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 5th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.12. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $24,335,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,246,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,050,000. Finally, Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock acquired 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $150,025.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 141,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,761.20. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $99,630.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 106,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,835.45. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,164,094 shares of company stock valued at $108,255,773. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

