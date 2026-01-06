Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Bought by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 547.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 42.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $74.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.41.

CARR opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

