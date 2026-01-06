Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 18,607 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

