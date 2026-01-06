Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 205.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $456.55 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.34, a PEG ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total value of $8,448,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,340,294.16. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,395 shares of company stock valued at $49,645,217. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.