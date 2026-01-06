Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF $IMFL

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS IMFL opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market. IMFL was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.