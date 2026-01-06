Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 209,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $195.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

