Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

