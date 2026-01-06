Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.5% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 135,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.7%

HON opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

