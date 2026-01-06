Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Novartis by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 306.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Novartis by 16.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cfra set a $126.00 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

