Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

