JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

