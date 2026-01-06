Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 58,220 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,220 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 443,367 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,347,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,649,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,935,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,704,000 after purchasing an additional 475,917 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,546,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

