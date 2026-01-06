Greenleaf Trust Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 635,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $107.32.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

