Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,128 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $299.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.52. The company has a market capitalization of $213.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Key McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,516 shares of company stock worth $13,036,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.