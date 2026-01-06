Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

