iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,874,000 after buying an additional 547,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after acquiring an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,337,000 after acquiring an additional 205,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

