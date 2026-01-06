Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

