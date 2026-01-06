Steelcase Inc. $SCS Stock Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,754,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 389,912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Steelcase by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,831,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,398,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 162,302 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Steelcase by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 703,974 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Steelcase by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,905,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 699,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Down 0.1%

SCS opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase, Inc is a global leader in the design and manufacture of workspace furniture and architectural solutions. The company develops a wide range of products including adjustable desks, ergonomic seating, collaborative furniture, movable walls, and integrated technology offerings aimed at enhancing productivity and well-being in office, education, and healthcare environments. Steelcase combines research on human behavior, work patterns, and technology trends to inform the development of its solutions, positioning itself as a partner for organizations seeking to optimize their physical spaces.

Through its portfolio of brands—such as Steelcase, Coalesse, and Steelcase Education—the company addresses the needs of corporate clients, learning institutions, and healthcare providers.

