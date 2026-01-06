Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a market capitalization of $898.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $460,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,031,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,833,930.55. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 641,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,039,471. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.