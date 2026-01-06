Members Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.33 Million in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

