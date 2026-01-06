Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Insider Buys £150.40 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 per share, with a total value of £150.40.

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 66 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 0.3%

LON ITH opened at GBX 157.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -21.04. Ithaca Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 120 and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Today, Ithaca Energy is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (the “UKCS”), with stakes in six of the ten largest fields in the UKCS and two of UKCS’s largest pre-development fields.

